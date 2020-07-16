0

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

Eric Nam invites you to 'The Other Side' in eclectic first comeback teaser image

AKP STAFF

Eric Nam wants to invite you to 'The Other Side' as he gears up for his upcoming 4th mini album comeback!

The first official objet teaser for Eric Nam's comeback mini album shows an eclectic and outdated, miniature computer screen, letting fans know that 'The Other Side' drops this coming July 30 at 6 PM KST. Other retro props like a dial phone, floppy disks, and more add on to the classy vibe of the image. 

Get ready for a bright and energetic, healing song this summer from Eric Nam, coming very soon!

  1. Eric Nam
0 145 Share 0% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND