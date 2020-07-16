Eric Nam invites you to 'The Other Side' in eclectic first comeback teaser image

Eric Nam wants to invite you to 'The Other Side' as he gears up for his upcoming 4th mini album comeback!

The first official objet teaser for Eric Nam's comeback mini album shows an eclectic and outdated, miniature computer screen, letting fans know that 'The Other Side' drops this coming July 30 at 6 PM KST. Other retro props like a dial phone, floppy disks, and more add on to the classy vibe of the image.

Get ready for a bright and energetic, healing song this summer from Eric Nam, coming very soon!

