205

58

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 9 hours ago

BLACKPINK drop a sweet teaser poster for their 2nd pre-release single

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK's 2nd pre-release single is coming next month!

On July 23, the girl group unveiled a sweet and vibrant teaser poster for their upcoming August single, which also includes a mystery featuring artist! Many are expecting another phenomenal collaboration from the BLACKPINK girls this time around, following their successful collab with Lady Gaga for "Sour Candy " earlier this year in May. 

After returning with their 2nd pre-release single in August, BLACKPINK plan on releasing their first full album in September! Can't wait!

  1. BLACKPINK
76 18,841 Share 78% Upvoted

14

jin_sungmin3,075 pts 8 hours ago 2
8 hours ago

Finally a Pink concept! And it seems to have a retro vibe. I'm really excited to hear the song!

Share

2 more replies

10

primrose0510180 pts 8 hours ago 3
8 hours ago

It might be with Ariana Grande. Ariana's producer did comfirm before that he recored with the girls before the pandemic. Just a small guess. Anyway, who ever it is let's support them and all the girls!

Share

3 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Lee Hi
Lee Hi dreams a fantasy in 'HOLO' MV
11 minutes ago   0   348

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND