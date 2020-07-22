BLACKPINK drop a sweet teaser poster for their 2nd pre-release single

BLACKPINK's 2nd pre-release single is coming next month!

On July 23, the girl group unveiled a sweet and vibrant teaser poster for their upcoming August single, which also includes a mystery featuring artist! Many are expecting another phenomenal collaboration from the BLACKPINK girls this time around, following their successful collab with Lady Gaga for "Sour Candy " earlier this year in May.

After returning with their 2nd pre-release single in August, BLACKPINK plan on releasing their first full album in September! Can't wait!