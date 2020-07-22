Kim Woo Seok, Han Sung Min, A.C.E's Chan, & more attend first script reading for web drama 'Twenty Twenty'





One of the most anticipated web dramas of this summer, 'Playlist's upcoming series 'Twenty Twenty' invited viewers behind the scenes during the cast and crew's recent first script reading session!

On this day, the young, rising stars of 'Twenty Twenty' tested out their chemistry together for the first time alongside director Han Soo Ji of 'A-Teen'. 'Twenty Twenty' tells the stories of first year university students as they experience life as young adults for the first time. The drama's cast is made up of Kim Woo Seok, Han Sung Min, Bae Hae Sun, A.C.E's Chan, Jin Ho Eun, and more.



First, rookie actress Han Sung Min plays the role of 'Twenty Twenty's female lead, Chae Da Hee. At first glimpse, Da Hee's character appears cold and chic, but in truth, she has distanced herself from the world around her. Opposite Han Sung Min, Kim Woo Seok makes his acting debut as the web drama's male lead Lee Hyun Jin. The character is an aspiring music producer bearing untold inner scars.





Joining these two leads, A.C.E's Chan plays the role of an aspiring rapper named Son Bo Hyun, actor Park Sang Nam plays the role of a kind but mysterious student named Jung Ha Joon, actor Jin Ho Eun takes on the role of Hyun Jin and Bo Hyun's fun and charming friend Kang Dae Geun, plus more.

Watch the cast and crew of 'Twenty Twenty' hard at work during their first script reading session above, while you wait for the web drama series to premiere this coming August 15!

