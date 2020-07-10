Hoody & Bronze drop visualizer MV for 'Submarine'

Hoody and Bronze dropped their visualizer music video for "Submarine".



The animated MV follows 3 beachgoers relaxing on the beach who end up going on a submarine ride. "Submarine" is a R&B track with funk influence about finally being able to relax and breathe next to a special someone by the sea.



Listen to Hoody and Bronze's "Submarine" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.