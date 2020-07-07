ATEEZ share how hard they've been preparing for their comeback in '1st Look'

Rookie boy group ATEEZ met up with '1st Look' magazine to showcase a more mature, upgraded image, ahead of their summer comeback!

For this '1st Look' pictorial, ATEEZ brought out the image of youths full of rebellion, while also giving glimpses of their more natural, comfortable sides. Later during their interview, the members talked about their nerves and excitement, with their comeback fast approaching.

First, member Seonghwa said, "We've promoted restlessly since debut, but this time, we had a fairly long hiatus. We missed the stage and our fans that much more. Through that desire and thirst, we are working hard to show an unbelievably amazing stage." Hongjoong added on, "We hope that people will be unexpectedly pleased after seeing our stage, saying, 'It turns out ATEEZ can also do this'. All of the members are giving their all so that people can say, 'Of course, ATEEZ!'."

ATEEZ's full pictorial and interview with '1st Look' can be found in the August edition of '1st Look'!

