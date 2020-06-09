YoonA, Lee Sung Min, & Park Jung Min in talks to star in film 'Miracle'

According to reports on June 9, singer/actress YoonA and actors Lee Sung Min and Park Jung Min are currently in talks to work together in director Lee Jang Hoon's new film, 'Miracle'.

Set in the 1980s, the film tells the story of a high school student living in a rural farm town who is a mathematics genius, Joon Kyung. Park Jung Min is considering the role of the male lead Joon Kyung, Lee Sung Min is under consideration for the role of Joon Kyung's father, and YoonA is in talks to play Joon Kyung's girlfriend Ra Hee.

Do you want to see these three stars working together in the upcoming drama film 'Miracle'?