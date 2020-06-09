Gugudan's Kim Se Jung in talks to return to the small-screen in new fantasy drama

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung is in talks to return to the small-screen with a new fantasy drama!

Various media outlet reports on June 9 say that Kim Se Jung will be playing the female lead Do Ha Na in OCN's upcoming drama, 'Phenomenal Rumor'. Based off of a popular webtoon series of the same name, 'Phenomenal Rumor' tells the story of a group of soul hunters called the "counters". They hunt down evil souls who roam the earth with their special abilities. Do Ha Na's character has the ability of heightened hearing, allowing her to pinpoint whereabouts of souls by using her ears.

Meanwhile, the original webtoon 'Phenomenal Rumor' ran from 2018 until October of 2019. Season 2 of the series then began in April of this year. The OCN drama remake version is slated to premiere some time in November of this year.

