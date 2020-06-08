5

Listen to the highlight medley for IZ*ONE's comeback mini album 'Oneiric Diary'

Here's your chance to listen to a brief snippet of each of the tracks from IZ*ONE's upcoming 3rd mini album, 'Oneiric Diary'!

The group's new mini album contains a total of 8 tracks including an intro "Welcome", as well as "Pretty", title track "Secret Story of the Swan", "Merry-Go-Round", "Rococo", "With*One", as well as Japanese versions of "Secret Story of the Swan" and "Merry-Go-Round". Fans can look forward to IZ*ONE's first ever fan song composed by leader Kwon Eun Bi with lyrics written by all of IZ*ONE, "With*One". Japanese members Miyawaki Sakura, Yabuki Nako, and Honda Hitomi also contributed by writing the lyrics to the Japanese versions of "Secret Story of the Swan" and "Merry-Go-Round". 

IZ*ONE's full comeback with their 3rd mini album is set for June 15 at 6 PM KST!

