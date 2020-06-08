Yeonwoo, SF9's Dawon, Seungyeon, Block B's Jaehyo, & more go fishing in 1st teaser for 'Idol Fishing Camp'

JTBC's upcoming new variety series 'Idol Fishing Camp' invites fans for a ride out to sea, in the program's first teaser!

'Idol Fishing Camp', led by comedian Lee Jin Ho and H.O.T's Tony An, involves a team of idols from different generations as they take on the mission of entering an official fishing competition. Lee Jin Ho and Tony An will be working alongside Block B's Jaehyo, KARA's Seungyeon, SF9's Dawon, and former Momoland member Yeonwoo - all boasting various skill levels when it comes to fishing.

In the first teaser for 'Idol Fishing Camp' revealed via the program's official SNS below, the idol teammates discover the thrill of fishing firsthand on board a turbulent boat out at sea, hooking up some heavy hauls.

JTBC's 'Idol Fishing Camp' premieres this June 18 at 6:25 PM KST!



