Kim Soo Hyun & Oh Jung Se are close brothers in new 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay' poster

tvN's upcoming new Sat-Sun drama series 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay' has unveiled a new, heartwarming poster of the two brothers - Kim Soo Hyun and Oh Jung Se!

In his upcoming drama 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay', Kim Soo Hyun plays the role of a caretaker at a mental hospital and living facility named Moon Kang Tae. Although he's the younger brother, Moon Kang Tae's life revolves around his older brother Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se), who resides at the mental hospital due to his autism.

As you can see in the heartwarming new poster below, Kang Tae and Sang Tae are close brothers who rely on each other, wearing warm, comfortable smiles. The caption on the poster reads, "He's not my uncle, he's my older brother," hinting at a common misconception that people may have about the two siblings.

You can look forward to the full story of these two close brothers, as well as their encounter with a wicked children's book author named Go Moon Young (played by Seo Ye Ji), when 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay' premieres this June 20 at 9 PM KST!