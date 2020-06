On 15 June, VLive's official Twitter account revealed that WayV will be opening their own VLive channel. This channel will open on 16 June, at 2:17PM KST.

The group will also be holding a VLive "Awaken WayV's World" on 17 June, 7PM KST in commemoration of their 1st full-length album "Awaken The World".

6/16 (화) 2시 17분 #WayV VLIVE 채널 오픈 예정! 팔로우할 준비 되셨나요?😆

WayV VLIVE channel will open at 2:17 p.m. tomorrow (KST)! Are you ready to follow it?❣️

6/16(火)2時17分! WayV V LIVEチャンネルがオープンします! フォローする準備はできましたか。✨ pic.twitter.com/fQZTzox3ev — V LIVE (@Vliveofficial) June 15, 2020

In the meantime, check out their latest release "Turn Back Time" below!