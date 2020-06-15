Weki Meki's Suyeon and Sei to donate their voices so children in need can have better access to stories

Weki Meki's Suyeon and Sei participated in the 'Star Books' campaign.



The 'Star Books' campaign is run by 10Asia and Naver Audio Clip. Its goal is to help children with disabilities or from families in need that have a hard time accessing books get closer to stories. Both Suyeon and Sei read children's books and helped them get into it by expressing the characters through their lively reading.

Sei read 'The Dog, The Cat, and The Bead', and Suyeon read 'Muttering King'. Sei's reading will be releasd on the 15th, and Suyeon's will be released on the 18th.