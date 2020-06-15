CEO of Pledis Entertainment, Han Sung Soo, to give up all copyrights related to IZ*ONE’s songs

On June 15, Pledis Entertainment released a statement announcing the CEO, Han Sung Soo’s decision to give up all copyrights relating to 8 IZ*ONE songs.

Earlier in May, Han Sung Soo was accused of fraudulently taking copyright royalties by listing his wife (SO JAY) as part of the production team of 8 IZ*ONE songs that she did not in fact participate in. Read more about this here.

According to the Korea Music Copyright Association, the copyright that was registered under Han Sung Soo’s wife has been reduced from the initial 8 songs to 1 song. She now has 0 songs where she participated as a lyricist, and will only hold her share of composition copyright for “WE TOGETHER”.

In regards of “WE TOGETHER”, Pledis clarifies that they are also in the midst of working out the copyright related to the song. To which they add, “We are still holding onto the composition copyright of this song as the investigation has yet to be completed. However, we will give up the copyright of this song as soon as possible.”

Han Sung Woo will also be returning the royalties he acquired from fraudulently through his wife’s name.