VIXX Ravi's response to a hater on Twitter is getting attention.
On June 12, a Twitter user posted a message, stating, "Ravi's overblown ego is amazing. From what I see, he doesn't seem like someone special at all besides the fact he seems to have made a lot of money." The tweet has since been deleted.
The VIXX member then re-tweeted the post, adding, "There's no one who isn't special, everyone means the world to another person. Don't rate me high or low based on money. If you want to relieve stress by cutting other people down, then at least do it somewhere those who cherish the person can't see what you're saying."
Ravi later added, "To all my fans, please enjoy my performance. We're using this precious time to communicate in order to make happy and fun memories, right? Let's not get steeped in unnecessary emotions, and don't worry about me either! Send evidence to my label's e-mail. Thank you for watching my performance today," referring to his performance on Mnet's 'Good Girl'.
Take a look at his performance below.
14
3
VIXX' Ravi responds to hater on Twitter
VIXX Ravi's response to a hater on Twitter is getting attention.
Log in to comment