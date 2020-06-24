Seventeen's Hoshi shows off the groovy point moves to 'Left & Right' + why he didn't get a tiger tattoo

Seventeen's Hoshi appeared as one of the guests on the June 24 broadcast of MBC's 'Radio Star', where he showcased some of the groovy, fancy moves to Seventeen's comeback title track "Left & Right" and also shared all kinds of fun stories with his members!

First, the 'Radio Star' MCs congratulated Hoshi and Seventeen on their 7th mini album surpassing approximately 1,060,000 copies, marking the group's first ever 'Million-selling album'. Hoshi then said, "Should I get up and promote our title song a little bit?" You can catch a snippet of Hoshi's "Left & Right" dance, above!

Later on, Hoshi shared that his stage name means "The Tiger's Gaze". He went on to talk about his love for tigers, revealing photos of his "tiger collection" items and describing them in detail. MC Kim Gu Ra then asked, "Do you have a tiger tattoo?", and Hoshi responded, "No, I don't. I did think about it once, but our company president doesn't like tattoos." Instead of showing the MCs his tattoo, Hoshi gave his very own, personalized tiger impersonation - a signature sound he includes at the beginning of his raps. Hearing the impersonation, the show's MCs commented, "It's a mix between a dog and a tiger" and "It's a young tiger, on the brink of becoming an adult."



Check out some clips from this week's 'Radio Star' featuring Seventeen's Hoshi, above and below!

