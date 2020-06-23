Two women in their 30s given probation for stealing airline passenger list so they can sit next to an idol group member

Two sasaeng fans in their 30s were given probation for stealing the airline passenger list so they could sit next to an idol group member.

On June 23, the Incheon District Court gave a 34-year-old woman a sentence of 2 years of probation and 160 hours of volunteer service for violating a law regarding information and communication network information protection. She illegally obtained a list of business class passengers of a domestic flight in which an unnamed idol group member departed on during October of 2019.

The list included passenger names and reservations numbers, which the two women used to cancel seats of passengers in order to sit next to the idol member. The other woman (30 years old) was charged with business disruption and given the same sentence of 2 years probation and 160 hours of volunteer service in April.



Netizens have been reacting in shock, saying:



"They must be crazy."

"Ugh, I'm so repulsed."

"Do they have no shame?"

"This crosses a line."

"What are they doing at that age..."