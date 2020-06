TWICE's Jihyo has fans in awe of her gorgeous complexion.

The popular idol and leader of TWICE modeled the foundation with confidence and grace while smiling for the camera. The caption reads: "TWICE Jihyo's strong facial features shine in MORE & MORE. #Doublewear soft glow cushion #cool vanilla. If you by the Doublewear soft glow cushion, we will give you a free refill as a present."

Meanwhile, TWICE was announced as the new brand ambassadors of Estee Lauder for the 2019 year.