CIX to feature in closing theme song for anime 'The God of High School'

CIX will be featuring in the closing theme of the anime 'The God of High School'.

Anime video streaming site Crunchyroll announced that the rookie idol group will be heard singing the ending song of their original anime series which is based on a Korean webtoon. The song, titled "WIN", was created especially for the show which a high schooler and his friends as they compete in an epic tournament and uncover a mysterious organization along the way. The members of the group expressed their excitement about taking part in the project, saying:



“I remember ‘The God of High School’ being quite famous even when I was a small child and it’s an honor that we get to sing its ending theme song. I’ve never participated in a project like this so I am excited and ready to go back and read the series again! Stay tuned for ‘WIN’ performed by CIX featured as the ending theme song of the anime ‘The God of High School’! Be sure to watch the anime in real-time! Thank you." - BX



“Reading the Webtoon series is something that I always liked since I was a small child and when I was still in school, ‘The God of High School’ was something that my friends and I often talked about! I like unrealistic heroes, so naturally, all the characters are quite appealing to me. However, my number one favorite is Jin Mori, the protagonist of the story! When I first heard that it’s being turned into an anime, I was quite excited. So I am honored that CIX gets to sing the ending theme song. We worked hard recording the song and it turned out beautifully so we hope you enjoy listening to it.” - Seunghun



“It is a true honor that we, CIX, are participating in the Webtoon-turned-anime ‘The God of High School.’ All of us have been reading the series and this is such a great opportunity for us! ‘WIN’ is a great song, easy to sing to, and I vividly remember how much fun we had recording it.

Thank you for your love and support for the anime ‘The God of High School,’ the ending theme song ‘WIN,’ and CIX!” - Jinyoung



“I am excited that we get to be part of the anime ‘The God of High School’ based on the fun and famous Webtoon series. When I was still in school, it was so popular that I remember reading it with my friends. I’m grateful for this great opportunity and we put our hearts into the song while recording. Not only is this a fun anime, our song is beautifully uplifting so we hope you love it as much as we do." - Yonghee



“I am truly honored to be part of this great series that I binge-read the Webtoon series 4 times! I was so excited when I first heard about the anime series, and I can’t wait for the show to start. Personally, Jin Tejin is my number one favorite because of how he is truly focused on battles. Thank you for your support for the anime ‘The God of High School’ and the ending theme song “WIN” by CIX!” - Hyunsuk



'The God of High School' was originally created by artist Yongje Park.

