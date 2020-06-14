TWICE wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' with highest points attained by a girl group this year + Performances from BTOB's Eunkwang, SUPER JUNIOR-K.R.Y, and more!





SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, BTOB's Eunkwang made his solo debut with "No One Knows", E'LAST debuted with "Swear", SUPER JUNIOR-K.R.Y came back with "When We Were Us", N.Flying returned with "Oh Really.", WJSN returned with "BUTTERFLY", Ha Sung Woon returned with "Get Ready", and DIA returned with "Hug U".



As for the winner, the nominees were TWICE's "More & More", Oh My Girl's "Nonstop", and Sik-k, pH-1, Jay Park and HAON's "Gang Official Remix". In the end, TWICE grabs the trophy with "More & More". This win also marks the highest amount of points attained on Inkigayo this year by a girl group.



Other performers were MONSTA X, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, VICTON, Kim Woo Seok, ONEWE, OnlyOneOf, BVNDIT, woo!ah!, DKB and REDSQUARE.



Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!





Winner: TWICE

Solo Debut: Seo Eun Kwang

Comeback: SUPER JUNIOR K.R.Y

Comeback: N.Flying

Comeback: WJSN

Comeback: Ha Sung Woon

Comeback: DIA

VICTON

MONSTA X