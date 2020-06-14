CNBLUE’s Yonghwa to hold online birthday fanmeet ‘ALOHWA’

On 14 June, FNC Entertainment announced that CNBLUE’s Yonghwa will be holding an online birthday fanmeet “ALOHWA” via CNBLUE’s V Live channel. This fanmeet will be held at 6:22PM (KST) on 22 June.

According to the agency, Yonghwa has been preparing his fanmeet for a long time to celebrate his birthday with his fanclub, BOICE. However, due to the implications of holding the fanmeet offline amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the fanmeet was changed to be held online.

The agency also states, “It will be an event where there can be real-time communication with not only fans located in Korea but also fans overseas.”.

The tickets to “ALOHWA”’s live broadcast as well as VOD will be on sale on Naver and Yes24.