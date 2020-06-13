TWICE win #1 + Performances on June 13th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, DIA came back with "Hug U", Cosmic Girls returned with "Butterfly", N.Flying made a comeback with "Oh really.", Eunkwang returned with "No One Knows", Super Junior K.R.Y made their comeback with "When We Were Us", WayV came back with "Turn Back Time", Ha Sung Woon returned with "Get Ready", TWICE came back with "More & More", VICTON made a comeback with "Mayday", Ha Hyun Sang returned with "Nostalgia", Maijin returned with "Shall We Get Married?", and E'LAST made their debut with "Swear".



On this week's episode, Kim Woo Seok debuted with "Red Moon", MONSTA X made a comeback with "Fantasia", Park Ji Hoon returned with "Wing", and ONEWE came back with "End of Spring".



As for the nominees, IU, TWICE, and Oh My Girl were up for the win, but it was TWICE's "More & More" that took the trophy. Congratulations to TWICE!



Other performers included MONSTA X, Kim Woo Seok, SECRET NUMBER, BVNDIT, and OnlyOneOf.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







SPECIAL







COMEBACK: DIA







COMEBACK: Cosmic Girls







COMEBACK: N.Flying







COMEBACK: Eunkwang







COMEBACK: Super Junior K.R.Y







COMEBACK: WayV







COMEBACK: Ha Sung Woon







COMEBACK: TWICE







COMEBACK: VICTON







COMEBACK: Ha Hyun Sang







COMEBACK: Maijin







DEBUT: E'LAST







MONSTA X







Kim Woo Seok







SECRET NUMBER







BVNDIT







OnlyOneOf







