Stray Kids' upcoming album 'GO生' breaks group's record in pre-orders

Stray Kids' upcoming album 'GO生' has officially broken 200,000 pre-orders.

According to reports, the JYP Entertainment boy group's first full album 'GO', which releases on June 17, surpassed 200,000 pre-orders, breaking the group's best record. Teaser videos for Stray Kids have also surpassed 2.36 million views as fans seem drawn to the dynamic concepts. 

A rep from JYPE stated, "Stray Kids was able to set a new personal record for stock pre-orders 5 days before the release of the album, so we're anticipating this album will be the best-selling release for Stray Kids to date."

Stay tuned for updates on 'GO生'!

Im so proud of them, theyve come so far as a team and they continue to surpass STAYs expections. Stray Kids, Lets Go!

