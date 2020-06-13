Stray Kids' upcoming album 'GO生' breaks group's record in pre-orders

Stray Kids' upcoming album 'GO生' has officially broken 200,000 pre-orders.
According to reports, the JYP Entertainment boy group's first full album 'GO', which releases on June 17, surpassed 200,000 pre-orders, breaking the group's best record. Teaser videos for Stray Kids have also surpassed 2.36 million views as fans seem drawn to the dynamic concepts.
A rep from JYPE stated, "Stray Kids was able to set a new personal record for stock pre-orders 5 days before the release of the album, so we're anticipating this album will be the best-selling release for Stray Kids to date."
Stay tuned for updates on 'GO生'!
