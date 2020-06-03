6

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Tony An, Seungyeon, SF9's Dawon, & more head to 'Idol Fishing Camp' in new JTBC variety posters

AKP STAFF

JTBC will be launching a new variety series combining unique contents like travel, fishing, K-Pop, etc into one - in 'Idol Fishing Camp'!

Led by comedian Lee Jin Ho and veteran 1st-generation idol Tony An, 'Idol Fishing Camp' details a rookie fishing team's journey toward entering a large-scale fishing tournament. Joining Lee Jin Ho and Tony An are idols like KARA's Seungyeon, Block B's Jaehyo, SF9's Dawon, and idol-turned-actress Yeonwoo. Each of these idols represent various fishing skill-levels, and viewers can watch this unique team of K-Pop fishermen and fisherwomen as they aim to becoming masters!

'Idol Fishing Camp' premieres on JTBC this June 18 at 6:25 PM KST. 

  1. Jaehyo
  2. Tony An
  3. Seungyeon
  4. Yeonwoo
  5. Dawon
1 439 Share 67% Upvoted

1

Ohboy6910,752 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Jaehyo living his best life.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND