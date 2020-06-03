14

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

SISTAR warm fans' hearts by celebrating their 10th anniversary together

SISTAR warmed fans' hearts by celebrating their 10th anniversary as a group in a special way!

Despite the fact that the four SISTAR members have now separated into different agencies and promotion areas, the group still decided to coordinate a special image in light of their 10th anniversary. Each of the members held up different albums SISTAR released over the last 10 years in a loving photo, then all posted the same image on their SNS accounts, delivering personal messages of thanks. 


Check out what Hyolyn, Bora, Soyu, and Dasom had to say to fans on SISTAR's meaningful 10th anniversary, below!

2010년 6월 4일 씨스타라는 이름으로 여러분들께 다가갔던 그 소중한 날이 벌써 10년이라는 시간을 맞이했네요 늘 곁에서 응원해주시고 사랑해주신 STAR1 여러분들과 함께한 시간들을 평생 잊지 못 할거예요 이 벅차고 감사한 마음을 글로 다 담을 수 없지만 여러분들 덕분에 우리가 있었다고 여러분들 덕분에 씨스타가, 효린이가 있을 수 있었다고 꼭 말해주고 싶어요:-) 그리고 수 많은 시간들을 함께해 준 든든한 우리 멤버들도 너무 고맙고 사랑해...❤️ ⠀ ⠀ 4ᴛʜ ᴏғ ᴊᴜɴᴇ, 2010ɪᴛ ʜᴀs ʙᴇᴇɴ 10 ʏᴇᴀʀs sɪɴᴄᴇ ᴡᴇ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ᴍᴇᴛ ᴡɪᴛʜ ʏᴏᴜ ᴜɴᴅᴇʀ ᴏᴜʀ ɴᴀᴍᴇ "sɪsᴛᴀʀ”. ɪ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ɴᴇᴠᴇʀ ғᴏʀɢᴏᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ᴡɪʟʟ ɴᴇᴠᴇʀ ғᴏʀɢᴇᴛ ᴀʟʟ ᴛʜᴇ ʟᴏᴠᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴄʜᴇᴇʀs ᴛʜᴀᴛ "sᴛᴀʀ1" ʜᴀᴠᴇ ɢᴀᴠᴇ ᴜs. ᴛʜᴇ ᴛɪᴍᴇ ᴡᴇ sᴘᴇɴᴛ ᴛᴏɢᴇᴛʜᴇʀ? ɴᴏ ᴅᴏᴜʙᴛ!ɪ ᴄᴀɴ'ᴛ ᴇхᴘʀᴇss ᴀʟʟ ᴛʜᴇ ғᴇᴇʟɪɴɢs ɪ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ғᴏʀ ʏᴏᴜ ʙᴜᴛ ᴘʟᴇᴀsᴇ ᴋɴᴏᴡ ᴛʜᴀᴛ sɪsᴛᴀʀ ʀᴇᴍᴀɪɴs ʙᴇᴄᴀᴜsᴇ ᴏғ ʏᴏᴜ ᴀɴᴅ ɪ, ʜʏᴏʟʏɴ, ʀᴇᴍᴀɪɴs ʙᴇᴄᴀᴜsᴇ ᴏғ ʏᴏᴜ. ᴛʜɪs ɢᴏᴇs ᴛᴏ ᴀʟʟ ᴍʏ sɪsᴛᴀʀs =) ɪ ʟᴏᴠᴇ ʏᴏᴜ ᴍʏ ғʀɪᴇɴᴅs ᴀɴᴅ ᴍʏ ʟᴏᴠᴇs 💘 ⠀ ⠀ #SISTAR #STAR1 #10thAnniversary #씨스타_10주년_축하해 #SISTAR_10th_Anniversary

💜10주년💜 제가 sistar로 데뷔한 지 벌써 10년이 되었어요. 10년 동안 저를 무한으로 응원해주고 사랑해 준 우리 팬들(star1)과 응원해 주신 모든 분들.. 너무 감사합니다. 10년 동안 활동하면서 힘들거나 지칠 때도 있었지만 저를 보며 행복을 느끼고 꿈을 키워 나갈 수 있다고 해주신 감사한 분들 덕분에 정말 항상 최선을 다해 열심히 노력할 수 있었던 것 같아요. 이렇게 저에게 주신 마음들을 정말 소중하게 생각하며 계속 성장하는 모습 보여드릴게요! 언제나 응원해 주셔서 또 한 번 감사드려요! 앞으로도 저와 함께해주세요😁 사랑합니다💜 우리 씨스타도 라뷰🥰 #SISTAR #STAR1 #10thAnniversary #씨스타_10주년_축하해 #SISTAR_10th_Anniversary

안녕하세요. 어느덧 제가 가수로 데뷔한지 벌써 10년이란 시간이 흘렀네요. 아직까지도 많은 분들이 씨스타를 기억해주시고 안부를 물어봐주셔서 그저 감사할 따름이에요. 10년이란 시간동안 많은것이 변했지만, 그래도 여전히 변하지 않은것도 있는것 같아요. 여러분이 주신 사랑 저희 각자의 자리에서 보답할 수 있게 앞으로도 지켜봐주세요. 지금까지 큰 사랑 주셔서 감사합니다. 모두 더 건강하시고 행복하세요. Can't believe it's already been 10 years since I debuted. I am truly grateful for all the love I have received from the time of being the Makne of Sistar to now. Much has changed over the 10 years but the amount of love that I have been receiving still remains the same. I will cherish all the given love by performing to the best wherever I stand. Thank you for your ongoing love. I wish everyone nothing but happiness. With love, Dasom #SISTAR #STAR1 #10thAnniversary #씨스타_10주년_축하해 #SISTAR_10th_Anniversary

