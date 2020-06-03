SISTAR warm fans' hearts by celebrating their 10th anniversary together

SISTAR warmed fans' hearts by celebrating their 10th anniversary as a group in a special way!

Despite the fact that the four SISTAR members have now separated into different agencies and promotion areas, the group still decided to coordinate a special image in light of their 10th anniversary. Each of the members held up different albums SISTAR released over the last 10 years in a loving photo, then all posted the same image on their SNS accounts, delivering personal messages of thanks.



Check out what Hyolyn, Bora, Soyu, and Dasom had to say to fans on SISTAR's meaningful 10th anniversary, below!



