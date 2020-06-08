Swings deletes all photos of girlfriend Lim Bo Ra from Instagram, Lim Bo Ra deletes videos of Swings off YouTube channel

Have Swings and Lim Bo Ra broken up?

Recently, the rapper deleted all of the photos of his girlfriend Lim Bo Ra from his Instagram. Lim Bo Ra did the same to photos of him on her Instagram. She also deleted the video of him that was on her YouTube channel where they talked about dieting. The video of their join cooking class is also deleted.

Because of the deleting, netizens believed that the couple, who had started dating publicly in April 2017, had broken up. However, Swings' label said, "It's hard to check the details of his private life."