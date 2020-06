Baekhyun will be holding an online fanmeeting.

He'll be putting on 'CanDelight Shop' on June 13th starting at 4PM KST. The show will air through 'V Live' for fans all around the world. He's planning to talk about how he's been doing, have a Q&A session, and go through fans' hashtags and various polls.

Mark your calendars for June 13th!