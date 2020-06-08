3

3

Posted by jennywill

Oh My Girl's Binnie cast in leading role of web drama 'Some Toon'

AKP STAFF

Oh My Girl's Binnie has been cast in a web drama!

She'll be playing Seo Ye Jin, the main character of 'Some Toon'. The drama will handle her story as she meets 'Kind Brick', an online friend. She ends up meeting two men who feel really like 'Kind Brick', and she tries to figure out who the real one is between them. 'Some Toon' is based on a webtoon of the same name, which originally handled the story of all 7 Oh My Girl members. However, in the web drama, Binnie will be handling all the stories.

'Some Toon' will start airing on Seezn every Tuesday and Wednesday at 11AM KST starting on the 16th.

  1. Oh My Girl
  2. Binnie
yay binnie!!

