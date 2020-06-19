Super Junior's Kyuhyun says he wants to cook for SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo Man.



On June 19, Kyuhyun showed his culinary skills while filming for Olive TV's 'Home Cook Live', and when asked who he wants to cook for, the cooking show host chose SME founder and general producer Lee Soo Man. He expressed, "I want to cook for Lee Soo Man. Since I'm always treated to food, I want to treat him to something like this. I doubt there will be an opportunity."



Jo Se Ho, who's also a host on the show, chose Kyuhyun's fellow Super Junior member Leeteuk. However, Kyuhyun responded, "Why Leeteuk hyung," and Jo Se Ho replied, "Then I'll make food for Sung Si Kyung."



'Home Cook Live' premieres on June 21 at 5PM KST.