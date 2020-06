NCT 127 is showing their amazing prowess.

The boys' 'Neo Zone: The Final Round', which is their 2nd repackaged album, ranked #1 on the United World Chart by Media Traffic.

The 'Neo Zone' album has been record setting for the boys - the original album and the repackaged album together sold more than 1 million copies. Both the original and the repackage album ranked #1 on album charts, and ranked #1 on various chars all over the world.

Congratulations to NCT 127!