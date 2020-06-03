8

Son Ye Jin & Hyun Bin top popularity poll for '56th Baeksang Arts Awards'

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin topped the popularity poll for the '56th Baeksang Arts Awards'.

On June 3, the upcoming '56th Baeksang Arts Awards' revealed the two actors ranked in at #1 after the votes of the award ceremony's popularity poll were tallied up. The poll ran for 8 days from May 26 to June 2 KST, and Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin beat out the rest of their competitors with 1.65 million votes and 1.51 million votes, respectively. 

Son Ye Jin topped the list over other actresses like Lee Ji EunKim Da MiJeon Mi Do, Kim Hee Ae, and more, while Hyun Bin topped the list over Ong Seong WooPark Seo JunKang Ha NeulSuper Junior's Heechul, and more. The two #1 ranking actors were also co-stars in the tvN drama 'Crash Landing on You'.

In other news, the '56th Baeksang Arts Awards' is being held on June 5 at the KINTEX Exhibition Hall in Ilsan, and Shin Dong YupPark Bo Gum, and Suzy are hosting the event for the third year in a row. 

  1. Hyun Bin
  2. Son Ye Jin
