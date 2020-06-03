EXO's Baekhyun says he wants to try acting again in his thirties + chats with listeners on 'Cultwo Show'

EXO's Baekhyun appeared as a guest on the June 3 broadcast of SBS power FM radio program 'Cultwo Show', promoting his comeback with his 2nd solo album 'Delight'!

First, Baekhyun introduced his title track "Candy" with, "'Candy' is a trendy R&B genre. The lyrics wittily depict Baekhyun's various charms by comparing them to candy flavors."

Next, Baekhyun spent time responding to questions and stories sent in by listeners. One listener asked when Baekhyun would return to acting, after his small-screen debut in SBS's 'Scarlet Heart: Ryeo'. He recalled, "In 'Scarlet Heart: Ryeo', my role was having a crush on IU and then being rejected. It was fun, I liked acting." When will he try acting again? "Probably when I have more leisure, like after I reach my thirties," Baekhyun answered.

Another listener sent in a story from attending EXO's concert. "While seeing EXO's concert, I suddenly got a nosebleed but Baekhyun oppa came to me and comforted me, joking with me." Hearing this, Baekhyun commented, "I remember that. I think I went over and joked with them in case they felt embarrassed."

Baekhyun also shared with listeners, "I recently bought an air fryer and I'm trying to use it to cook more. I tried cooking dumplings with it and it was delicious. I ate 15 dumplings in one sitting." When another listener sent in that they saw Baekhyun at a billiard club, the idol revealed, "I used to play billiards a lot. There was a big boom about billiards with all of the members. We watched tutorial videos and tried practicing tricks to make the balls float." While Baekhyun and his fellow EXO members usually played four-ball billiards, he shared that he doesn't play as much anymore.

