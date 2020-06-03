5

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

Park Seo Joon is first Korean actor to receive YouTube 'gold play button'

AKP STAFF

Park Seo Joon has become the first Korean actor to receive a YouTube 'gold play button.'

The 'gold play button' is awarded to YouTubers who pass the 1 million mark in subscribers, and on June 1, Park Seo Joon revealed he achieved the milestone after starting his channel last July. He thanked his staff during a live stream and unboxing of the 'gold play button,' "The staff who work with me work day and night to edit my videos."

Park Seo Joon continued to show his thanks, saying, "I really don't do much, and I think I was able to get this thanks to all the people who've shown an interest in what I do day to day."

In other news, Park Seo Joon is currently filming for the movie 'Dream' also starring IU and Lee Hyun Woo.

  1. Park Seo Joon
0 2,039 Share 83% Upvoted
Bolbbalgan4, BTOB, V, Crush, DEAN, Chen, Taeyeon, Heize, IU, offonoff, Baek Ye Rin
Korean artists with calming voices
10 hours ago   48   12,683
Bolbbalgan4, BTOB, V, Crush, DEAN, Chen, Taeyeon, Heize, IU, offonoff, Baek Ye Rin
Korean artists with calming voices
10 hours ago   48   12,683
TXT
TXT open their eyes in 'Puma' MV teaser
21 hours ago   1   2,036

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND