Park Seo Joon is first Korean actor to receive YouTube 'gold play button'

Park Seo Joon has become the first Korean actor to receive a YouTube 'gold play button.'



The 'gold play button' is awarded to YouTubers who pass the 1 million mark in subscribers, and on June 1, Park Seo Joon revealed he achieved the milestone after starting his channel last July. He thanked his staff during a live stream and unboxing of the 'gold play button,' "The staff who work with me work day and night to edit my videos."



Park Seo Joon continued to show his thanks, saying, "I really don't do much, and I think I was able to get this thanks to all the people who've shown an interest in what I do day to day."



In other news, Park Seo Joon is currently filming for the movie 'Dream' also starring IU and Lee Hyun Woo.

