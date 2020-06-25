Shinhwa's Dongwan opens up about celebrity life, marriage, and Junjin

Shinhwa's Dongwan opened up about celebrity life and marriage.



In an interview on June 25 for the upcoming movie 'Sorikkun', Dongwan talked about his current whereabouts and celebrity life, saying, "A celebrity seems to have a life like a battery. Whether you start at 10 or 50 years old, you can be exhausted after 10 to 20 years of activity. I think it's important to let yourself rest. I'm living in the countryside for my mental and physical stability."



As for his plans for the next 10 years, he expressed, "Of course, it would be marriage. I think I'd have a kid by then. My dream is to not appear on TV for 2-3 years and focus on childcare. I think I'll have to work though. I want to take care of the baby together."



Dongwan continued on marriage, "I have a fantasy about marriage. It's a sense of stability. I feel a sense of stability when I see Junjin. He looks really handsome these days... It made me think that a man should definitely settle down."



In related news, Junjin recently announced his upcoming marriage to a non-celebrity flight attendant.



'Sorikkun' premieres on July 1 KST.