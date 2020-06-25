8

'Pepsi Online Showcase' reveals final lineup feat. NU'EST, GFriend, Seventeen, Kang Daniel & more

'2020 Pepsi Online Showcase - For the Love of the Republic of Korea' has revealed its final lineup featuring NU'EST, GFriend, Seventeen, Kang Daniel, and more.

On June 25, 'Pepsi Online Showcase' released its new poster, which now includes 7 acts - NU'EST, GFriend, Seventeen, ONF, Kang Daniel, EVERGLOW, and CRAVITYCIX were previously part of the lineup, but they're no longer performing at the event.

Though no audience will be present due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert will be released as a DVD, and proceeds will be donated to charities under the participating idols' names.

'Pepsi Online Showcase' will be broadcast live on TikTok and the LG U+ Idol Live app on June 27 at 8PM KST. 

  1. CRAVITY
  2. EVERGLOW
  3. GFriend (Girlfriend)
  4. NU'EST
  5. ONF
  6. Seventeen
  7. Kang Daniel
  8. PEPSI ONLINE SHOWCASE
Dino_Saur636 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

my three bias groups in one concert together! gfriend, seventeen, onf!

cherry-boy88 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

What's with the dislikes? Explain yourselves.

Share

