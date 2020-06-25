'Pepsi Online Showcase' reveals final lineup feat. NU'EST, GFriend, Seventeen, Kang Daniel & more

'2020 Pepsi Online Showcase - For the Love of the Republic of Korea' has revealed its final lineup featuring NU'EST, GFriend, Seventeen, Kang Daniel, and more.



On June 25, 'Pepsi Online Showcase' released its new poster, which now includes 7 acts - NU'EST, GFriend, Seventeen, ONF, Kang Daniel, EVERGLOW, and CRAVITY. CIX were previously part of the lineup, but they're no longer performing at the event.



Though no audience will be present due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert will be released as a DVD, and proceeds will be donated to charities under the participating idols' names.



'Pepsi Online Showcase' will be broadcast live on TikTok and the LG U+ Idol Live app on June 27 at 8PM KST.

