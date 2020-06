'K-Bob Star' released three fun cuts with SF9.

SF9 will be the next stars on the show 'K-Bob Star' with Lee Young Ja and Kim Sook, where the two ladies take idols who are coming back and make them an amazing meal. SF9 is up for this week's episode, and the three preview cuts that they released show the members having a blast and being their usual crazy selves.

SF9's episode of 'K-Bob Star' will air at 6PM KST on June 30th.