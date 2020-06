Netizens get energy from Jimin just by looking at him.

DC Inside ran a poll from June 21st to June 27th asking, "Who is the human energizer that you get energy from just by looking at?" Jimin won #1 by a far margin with 4,944 (75.3%) of the votes. Ong Seong Wu and Gugudan's Sejung won #2 and #3 respectively, with comedians such as Park Na Rae, Yang Se Hyung, and Jang Do Yeon wrapping up the rankings.

Which one is your energizer?