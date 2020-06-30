9

Kassy reveals rainy, cafe teaser video for 'Tock Tock'

Kassy has dropped a rainy, cafe teaser video for "Tock Tock".

In the teaser, Kassy sings a preview of her upcoming romantic ballad that compares someone's feelings to the pitter-patter of rain. "Tock Tock" drops on July 2 KST. Her last release was "When Love Comes Bythis past April

Watch Kassy's "Tock Tock" teaser video, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

