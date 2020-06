Red Velvet's Seulgi flawlessly pulled off a simple, retro look in the July issue of 'Dazed' magazine!





During her interview, Seulgi discussed her exciting unit debut as Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi. She hinted, "I can't tell you everything yet, but the concept of 'Irene & Seulgi's stage is very clearly defined. It's a completely different strategy from Red Velvet."

Check out previews of Seulgi's retro 'Dazed' pictorial, including lovely dress styles, casual pairings, and more!