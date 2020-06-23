Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, Sooyoung, & Kang Tae Oh confirmed as leads of new JTBC sports drama 'Run On'

JTBC will be launching a new sports romance drama series later this year, starring Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, Sooyoung, and Kang Tae Oh!

In the drama, Siwan takes on the role of a former Olympic track star, Ki Sun Gyeom. At the height of his career, Ki Sun Gyeom represented the face of a once mildly entertaining sports category, attracting fans nationwide. However, after a tragic incident, he retires and meets a translator, Oh Mi Joo.

Actress Shin Se Kyung returns to the small-screen as a straightforward language translator in love with her work, Oh Mi Joo. Opposite these two stars, Sooyoung plays the role of a sports agency rep Seo Dan Ah, while Kang Tae Oh is expected to transform as a refreshing and bright art school student, Lee Young Hwa.

Viewers can look forward to the combination of modern and classical romance when JTBC's 'Run On' premieres some time in late 2020!

