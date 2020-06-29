0

'Radio Star' to change its timeslot

'Radio Star' will be changing its timeslot... although not by much.

Currently, the show airs every Wednesday at 11:05 PM KST on MBC. Starting from this week, the show will be pulled 15 minutes earlier to 10:50 PM KST. This is part of MBC's overhaul of its entire programming to match viewer lifestyles.

While it's not a big change, this means viewers will have to remember to tune in earlier because a lot can happen in 15 minutes of a talk show. Make sure to tune into the new time starting on July 1st.

