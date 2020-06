It looks like Doojoon will be on 'Point of Omniscient Interfere'.

According to Top Star News, Doojoon recently filmed his episode. However, MBC reportedly said because he hadn't done his studio recording yet, the airing date is not yet confirmed. The episode will air sometime in July. It would actually perfectly match up with his solo debut, which he is also planning to do in July.

Make sure to catch him on air!