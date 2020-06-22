8

Park Bo Gum, Hyeri, and cast of 'Reply 1988' get together for adorable photobooth reunion

The cast of the 2015 drama 'Reply 1988' seem to still be close after all these years!

On June 22 KST, actor Lee Dong Hwi, who played the role of Ryu Dong Ryong in the series, took to his personal Instagram account to share a number of images of him with some of the cast.

In the images, which were captioned simply with a green heart emoji, Lee Dong HwiPark Bo Gum, Go Kyung Pyo, Girl's Day's Hyeri, and Ryu Hye Young can all be seen casually dressed, posing for a number of group shots, including some taken inside a fun sticker photo booth.

Followers of Lee Dong Hwi's account were excited to see photos from the reunion, leaving a number of positive comments including, "Wow, the 'Reply 1988' family,"  "It's been a long time since the 'Reply 1988' cast has all been together," and "This group is so great. We love you!"


Meanwhile, 'Reply 1988' began airing on tvN on November 6, 2015 and ran through January 16, 2016.


Check out Lee Dong Hwi's post below!

💚

I cried so hard at the ending.... This drama is perfect.

Did they plan to wear green outfits together? That's so cute!

