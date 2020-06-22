ITZY rumored to be preparing for late July comeback

Could ITZY be making a comeback this summer?



According to a report run by Korean news outlet SpoTV News on June 22 KST, ITZY is currently preparing for a comeback, aiming for the end of July. If the rumor is true, the comeback will be coming roughly five months after the release of their 2nd mini album 'It'z Me,' which was released back in early March.



Meanwhile, ITZY's music video for debut track "Dalla Dalla" is also gaining media buzz after surpassing 200 million YouTube views.





Stay tuned for more news about ITZY's upcoming activities!