Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

DONGKIZ drops 'coming soon' teaser photo ahead of their latest comeback

DONGKIZ has new music coming soon!


On June 22 KST, the group unveiled a spoiler image through their official social media channels. The 'coming soon' spoiler image has a retro mood with an old school cassette player holding a cassette simply labeled with 'Y.O.U.' 

DONGKIZ most recently had a comeback this past March with the single "Lupin." While they have not announced the official date of their comeback, they previously confirmed that they will be holding a 'DONGKIZ Secret Stage' fan meeting on August 15.

Stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!

