Netizens criticize expensive prices of Davichi member Kang Min Kyung's new 'Àvie Muah' online store

Davichi member Kang Min Kyung's new online store is facing criticism for its high prices.

On June 28 KST, the singer took to her personal Instagram to thank the public for their support, sharing images from the 'Àvie Muah' website and including a link in the caption. She also showed that the name of her store was the top real-time search trend on Korean portal sites.



The brand sells artisan-made home goods as well as clothing and accessories made by independent emerging designers, all selected to Kang Min Kyung's taste.

However, the price of the clothing, which is designed rather minimalist, currently ranges from 53,000 to 278,000 KRW ($44 to $230 USD). This caused many who follow her Instagram to comment and complain, making statements like: "Wow, this is the price of good gopchang," "This is too expensive," and "The design isn't anything special, yet this price...".





Meanwhile, fans can check out the 'Àvie Muah' website here.



Check out Kang Min Kyung's most recent Instagram update about the brand below!