Mnet drops 'behind photos' from 'I-LAND's Episode 1 entrance test evaluations

Mnet has revealed new photos from their latest survival program 'I-LAND'!

On June 28 KST, the network unveiled new photos of the 'I-LAND' applicants taken during the first episode's intense entrance test evaluations, where each of the 23 hopefuls performed solo and unit stages showcasing their skills to receive a pass/fail verdict from not only the show's judges, but also their very own peers.

The newly released images feature the applicants mid-performance and also show the tense and stressful atmosphere when deciding whether or not these applicants deserved to advance to the I-LAND.

Meanwhile, 'I-LAND's second episode will air this Friday at 11 PM KST.

Check out the images below!