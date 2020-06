D1CE's Yonggeun has returned with a perfect, romantic flower boy image for the group's 2nd mini album comeback.

From a special, illustrated version teaser image to his latest set of individual concept photos, Yonggeun continues the overall theme of flowers in his teasers, gazing into the camera with soft, heart-fluttering eyes.



Stay tuned for more details on D1CE's comeback with their 2nd mini album 'Draw You: Remember Me', set for release on June 17 at 6 PM KST!