Natty talks about fulfilling her dreams with '1st Look'

Natty posed for a photoshoot with '1st Look'.

She had a natural, everyday look for the photoshoot to match her debut song and age 'NINETEEN'. During the interview, she talked about debuting and said, "I still can't believe it and everything feels like a dream. I won't be able to forget this moment my entire life."

She also fulfilled her goal of debuting before she turned 20. She said, "I don't want to be limited to one genre, and I want to try all types until I create the 'Natty' genre."

Check out her photos below.