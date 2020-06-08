4

4

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

Natty talks about fulfilling her dreams with '1st Look'

AKP STAFF

Natty posed for a photoshoot with '1st Look'.

She had a natural, everyday look for the photoshoot to match her debut song and age 'NINETEEN'. During the interview, she talked about debuting and said, "I still can't believe it and everything feels like a dream. I won't be able to forget this moment my entire life."

She also fulfilled her goal of debuting before she turned 20. She said, "I don't want to be limited to one genre, and I want to try all types until I create the 'Natty' genre."

Check out her photos below.

  1. Natty
1 402 Share 50% Upvoted

0

seksyest-oppa-38 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

too bad she only sold 52 copies :(

Share
Girls
Girls' Generation's YoonA reveals her new car
9 hours ago   31   16,166
Girls
Girls' Generation's YoonA reveals her new car
9 hours ago   31   16,166

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND