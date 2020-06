BVNDIT will be continuing their promotions.

The girls had their last stage with "Jungle" on June 7th's 'Inkigayo'. "Jungle" was the title song to their 2nd mini-album 'Carnival'. However, fans needn't be sad - they'll be back next with follow-up song "Come and Get It". "Come and Get It" has an 808 bass line that is completed through BVNDIT's vocals. It has a charming brass and chant sound.

Stay tuned for "Come and Get It" promotions next week.