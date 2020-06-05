179

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 hours ago

f(x)'s Amber personally speaks up on pregnancy rumors

f(x)'s Amber personally spoke up on pregnancy rumors.

On June 5, Amber addressed rumors on social media saying the idol star is pregnant and her baby is due this September. It seems the speculation has upset the f(x) member, who posted a lengthy message on Twitter along with the caption, "F*** off."

In her post, she expresses her frustration with the rumors and malicious comments, adding, "There are bigger issues going on in the world." She also clearly states, "I am not pregnant."

Take a look at Amber's full post below.
 

amu_jane4,044 pts 18 hours ago 2
18 hours ago

This is why I love Amber she said what said there's far more serious things happening in the world rn and why are still Netizens making up unnecessary rumours, and for what? It's Childish and plain and stupid POINT BLANK PERIODT

shakennotstirred403 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

Bravo~!

