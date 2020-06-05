f(x)'s Amber personally speaks up on pregnancy rumors

f(x)'s Amber personally spoke up on pregnancy rumors.



On June 5, Amber addressed rumors on social media saying the idol star is pregnant and her baby is due this September. It seems the speculation has upset the f(x) member, who posted a lengthy message on Twitter along with the caption, "F*** off."



In her post, she expresses her frustration with the rumors and malicious comments, adding, "There are bigger issues going on in the world." She also clearly states, "I am not pregnant."



Take a look at Amber's full post below.



Fuck off pic.twitter.com/zMrQgByMzN — Amber J. Liu 刘逸云 (@ajol_llama) June 5, 2020